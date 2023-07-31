Florists Bikers Challenge

Our neighbors and I, all florists by profession, have a passion for sports and namely biking. We've decided to unite our efforts to raise money for a cause that is important for us, that would support young people and integration through sports. WWMT was a natural match. We hence decided to decorate our flower shops across Canada and raise awareness towards our clients, as well as participate in monthly riding challenges - the Florists Bikers Challenge! We already purchased jerseys for our races that will take place throughout Canada in the fall, winter and spring! Thank you for joining us and for providing support to our activities!

